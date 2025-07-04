News
UN says 613 killed near aid distribution sites and relief convoys in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-07-2025 | 05:59
The U.N. Human Rights Office said on Friday it has recorded at least 613 people killed around aid distribution points run by the Gaza Aid Society and near humanitarian relief convoys in the Gaza Strip.
“We have recorded 613 deaths either at Gaza Aid Society distribution points or near humanitarian relief convoys. This figure is as of June 27, and there have been further incidents since,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the office, speaking to reporters in Geneva.
Reuters
