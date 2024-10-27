News
CIA, Mossad chiefs to meet Qatar PM for Gaza ceasefire and hostage talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
CIA, Mossad chiefs to meet Qatar PM for Gaza ceasefire and hostage talks
The directors of the CIA and Israel’s Mossad will meet Qatar’s prime minister in Doha on Sunday to begin negotiations for a new short term Gaza ceasefire deal and the release of some hostages by Hamas in exchange for Israel’s release of Palestinian prisoners, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters.
The talks aim to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza that would last less than a month, with the hope that it would lead to a more permanent agreement, the official said. The details of which or how many hostages and prisoners would be released as part of the deal is not yet clear, the official said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
CIA
Mossad
Qatar
PM
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hostage
