Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

News Bulletin Reports
22-10-2025 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Away from the media spotlight and as attention focused on U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s remarks at the Joint Coordination Center overseeing the Gaza ceasefire implementation, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was supervising military exercises conducted by the 91st Division in northern Israel in preparation for a potential escalation with Lebanon.

The drills took place on Tuesday and were revealed on Wednesday, when the Israeli military announced it was expanding its training to include paragliding insertion operations along the northern border, similar to tactics used on October 7. 

The military also said Zamir, along with the head of the Northern Command, the head of the Ground Forces, and other senior officers, instructed all command levels to resume intensified training and readiness for a possible multi-front war.

The developments came amid reports suggesting that Hezbollah is strengthening its military capabilities, as cross-border fire continues between the Israeli army and the group.

Israel’s northern front has once again returned to the forefront of Israeli security priorities, with officials in northern border towns and military figures calling for changes to the rules of engagement with Lebanon.

The situation on the Lebanese front coincided with growing tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over post-war arrangements in Gaza. 

Israeli leaders have asked the visiting high-level U.S. delegation not to move forward with the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan before all Israeli captives are released and Hamas takes verifiable steps toward disarmament. 

Washington, however, insists on transitioning to the second phase and has sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio to join the talks and oversee progress.

Meanwhile, Israeli security agencies are also examining reports claiming that Iran has resumed work at sites previously destroyed by Israeli airstrikes to advance its nuclear capabilities.

The latest threats, statements, and intelligence assessments have placed the region at a crossroads: either facing broader military escalation on multiple fronts, or a breakthrough in American, Arab and international efforts to solidify the Gaza ceasefire and move forward with the Trump plan.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

gears

confrontation

Hezbollah,

challenges

strategy

LBCI Next
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

French president says peace 'possible' for Israel, Gaza with hostage release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Dual strategy in Syria: How Israel is cementing its Syrian foothold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
World News
09:46

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More