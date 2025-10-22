Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Away from the media spotlight and as attention focused on U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s remarks at the Joint Coordination Center overseeing the Gaza ceasefire implementation, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was supervising military exercises conducted by the 91st Division in northern Israel in preparation for a potential escalation with Lebanon.



The drills took place on Tuesday and were revealed on Wednesday, when the Israeli military announced it was expanding its training to include paragliding insertion operations along the northern border, similar to tactics used on October 7.



The military also said Zamir, along with the head of the Northern Command, the head of the Ground Forces, and other senior officers, instructed all command levels to resume intensified training and readiness for a possible multi-front war.



The developments came amid reports suggesting that Hezbollah is strengthening its military capabilities, as cross-border fire continues between the Israeli army and the group.



Israel’s northern front has once again returned to the forefront of Israeli security priorities, with officials in northern border towns and military figures calling for changes to the rules of engagement with Lebanon.



The situation on the Lebanese front coincided with growing tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over post-war arrangements in Gaza.



Israeli leaders have asked the visiting high-level U.S. delegation not to move forward with the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan before all Israeli captives are released and Hamas takes verifiable steps toward disarmament.



Washington, however, insists on transitioning to the second phase and has sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio to join the talks and oversee progress.



Meanwhile, Israeli security agencies are also examining reports claiming that Iran has resumed work at sites previously destroyed by Israeli airstrikes to advance its nuclear capabilities.



The latest threats, statements, and intelligence assessments have placed the region at a crossroads: either facing broader military escalation on multiple fronts, or a breakthrough in American, Arab and international efforts to solidify the Gaza ceasefire and move forward with the Trump plan.