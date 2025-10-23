Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

23-10-2025 | 14:06
Rubio says &#39;confident and positive&#39; on Gaza deal
Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced confidence Thursday in maintaining and expanding a Gaza truce deal as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We feel confident and positive about the progress that's being made. We're clear-eyed about the challenges, too," said Rubio, meeting Netanyahu on the heels of a separate visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

AFP

