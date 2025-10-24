News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan: US and other countries must pressure Israel to abide by ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-10-2025 | 04:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan: US and other countries must pressure Israel to abide by ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the United States and other countries must do more to pressure Israel to stop violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement, including potentially using sanctions or halting arms sales.
According to an official statement with remarks he made to reporters on his return flight from Oman, Erdogan said Hamas is complying with the agreement.
He added that Turkey remains ready to support the task force being formed for Gaza in any way necessary.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
other
countries
pressure
Israel
abide
ceasefire
Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
0
Middle East News
2025-10-08
Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity
Middle East News
2025-10-08
Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-10
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
2025-09-10
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49
At least $7 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49
At least $7 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-23
Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-23
Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
0
World News
06:12
German FM's China visit postponed
World News
06:12
German FM's China visit postponed
0
Lebanon News
03:07
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
Lebanon News
03:07
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
0
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
2
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
3
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
4
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
5
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
6
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
8
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More