Erdogan: US and other countries must pressure Israel to abide by ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-10-2025 | 04:20
High views
Erdogan: US and other countries must pressure Israel to abide by ceasefire
Erdogan: US and other countries must pressure Israel to abide by ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the United States and other countries must do more to pressure Israel to stop violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement, including potentially using sanctions or halting arms sales.

According to an official statement with remarks he made to reporters on his return flight from Oman, Erdogan said Hamas is complying with the agreement.

He added that Turkey remains ready to support the task force being formed for Gaza in any way necessary.

Reuters
Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal
LBCI Previous

