US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Despite deep disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv over Israel’s conditions for launching the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, U.S. Vice President JD Vance left Israel amid concerns that planning for the next phase could come at the expense of Israel’s security.



As meetings convened in Tel Aviv by Secretary of State Marco Rubio got underway, Israeli officials escalated their threats against Hamas, accusing the group of strengthening its military capabilities in the Gaza Strip. They also intensified warnings toward Hezbollah and Lebanon.



On this front, Israel circulated reports of movements by the Radwan Force along its border, while a commander from the 859th Brigade issued direct threats.



An Israeli security official said that, despite disagreements over the Gaza conflict, its conclusion has further complicated the situation in Lebanon.



Tel Aviv remains convinced that Hezbollah will not disarm and will continue to bolster its capabilities, despite clear messages sent to the Lebanese state from both Washington and Tel Aviv warning that Israel will not tolerate prolonged inaction.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its escalating strikes on Lebanon and expanded maneuvers under the orders of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.



Before leaving Israel, Zamir discussed with the U.S. vice president Hamas’ capabilities on one hand, and Washington’s plans to deploy international forces in Gaza on the other.



The talks aimed to coordinate the two countries’ actions to ensure the second phase of the U.S. plan proceeds without obstacles, while also attempting to persuade Washington to reject Turkish participation in Gaza’s administration alongside a technocratic government and to discuss the future of the Rafah crossing.