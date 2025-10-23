News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
News Bulletin Reports
23-10-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Despite deep disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv over Israel’s conditions for launching the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, U.S. Vice President JD Vance left Israel amid concerns that planning for the next phase could come at the expense of Israel’s security.
As meetings convened in Tel Aviv by Secretary of State Marco Rubio got underway, Israeli officials escalated their threats against Hamas, accusing the group of strengthening its military capabilities in the Gaza Strip. They also intensified warnings toward Hezbollah and Lebanon.
On this front, Israel circulated reports of movements by the Radwan Force along its border, while a commander from the 859th Brigade issued direct threats.
An Israeli security official said that, despite disagreements over the Gaza conflict, its conclusion has further complicated the situation in Lebanon.
Tel Aviv remains convinced that Hezbollah will not disarm and will continue to bolster its capabilities, despite clear messages sent to the Lebanese state from both Washington and Tel Aviv warning that Israel will not tolerate prolonged inaction.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its escalating strikes on Lebanon and expanded maneuvers under the orders of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.
Before leaving Israel, Zamir discussed with the U.S. vice president Hamas’ capabilities on one hand, and Washington’s plans to deploy international forces in Gaza on the other.
The talks aimed to coordinate the two countries’ actions to ensure the second phase of the U.S. plan proceeds without obstacles, while also attempting to persuade Washington to reject Turkish participation in Gaza’s administration alongside a technocratic government and to discuss the future of the Rafah crossing.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
United States
Washington
Tel Aviv
JD Vance
Hamas
Gaza
Hezbollah
Next
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
0
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
2
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
3
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
5
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
6
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More