Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim

Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
0min
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim

An Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Arabsalim has killed an elderly woman and a young man, local sources reported.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Arabsalim

