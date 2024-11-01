News
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01 | 08:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
The World Health Organization said on Friday that a second round of child polio vaccinations in northern Gaza would begin on Saturday after Israeli bombing in the area halted the drive.
"Polio vaccination in northern Gaza is ready to resume tomorrow," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, adding: "We are assured of the necessary humanitarian pause in Gaza City to conduct the campaign."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World Health Organization
Child
Polio
Vaccinations
Gaza
Israel
