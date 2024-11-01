Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01 | 08:07
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

The World Health Organization said on Friday that a second round of child polio vaccinations in northern Gaza would begin on Saturday after Israeli bombing in the area halted the drive.

"Polio vaccination in northern Gaza is ready to resume tomorrow," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, adding: "We are assured of the necessary humanitarian pause in Gaza City to conduct the campaign."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Health Organization

Child

Polio

Vaccinations

Gaza

Israel

