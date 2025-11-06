UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint

U.N. peacekeepers observed multiple Israeli airstrikes on Thursday in Tayr Debba, Taybeh, and Aaita El Jabal, within their area of operations in southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.



The statement described the strikes as clear violations of Security Council Resolution 1701. The attacks came as the Lebanese army conducted operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in the south Litani area. UNIFIL warned that such military actions, especially on a destructive scale, threaten civilian safety and undermine ongoing political and diplomatic efforts.



UNIFIL said its peacekeepers remain on the ground alongside Lebanese troops to help restore stability and continue supporting both Lebanon and Israel in implementing Resolution 1701.



The mission called on Israel to immediately cease the attacks and any violations of the resolution. It also urged Lebanese actors to avoid any retaliatory actions that could escalate tensions, stressing that both countries must adhere to their obligations under Resolution 1701 and the understanding reached in November to preserve the fragile progress achieved.