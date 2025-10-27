Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 10:33
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza

Israel said on Monday it had allowed a team including Red Cross staff, Egyptian rescuers, and a Hamas member to search for the bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza.

"The Red Cross, the Egyptian technical team, and a Hamas person have been permitted to enter beyond the (Israeli army) Yellow Line position in Gaza under close (Israeli army) supervision to identify the location of our hostages," Israel government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told journalists.

A Red Cross spokesperson also confirmed it was part of the team searching for hostage bodies.


AFP
 
