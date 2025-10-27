News
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel said on Monday it had allowed a team including Red Cross staff, Egyptian rescuers, and a Hamas member to search for the bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza.
"The Red Cross, the Egyptian technical team, and a Hamas person have been permitted to enter beyond the (Israeli army) Yellow Line position in Gaza under close (Israeli army) supervision to identify the location of our hostages," Israel government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told journalists.
A Red Cross spokesperson also confirmed it was part of the team searching for hostage bodies.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Red Cross
Egyptian
Team
Hamas
Hostage
Bodies
Gaza
