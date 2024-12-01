News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01 | 01:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Hamas' armed wing published a video Saturday of an American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
In the video, whose date cannot be verified, Edan Alexander addresses U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in English and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hebrew.
He calls on Israelis to put pressure on the government to secure the release of the hostages seized on October 7.
"This video has upset me, but beyond the hope it gives us, it shows how bad the situation is for Edan and the other hostages and how much they are crying out and hoping to be saved now," his mother, Yael Alexander, said during a speech at a rally for the hostages in Tel Aviv Saturday evening.
Telling the crowd she had spoken to Netanyahu, she claimed: "You must keep your promise and free them. This state is strong enough to end the war and bring them all back, including my Edan."
In a statement, Netanyahu's office said that during their call, the prime minister had "promised that Israel is determined to take every action to bring them back home, together with all of the hostages held by the enemy."
Netanyahu also described the video's release as "cruel psychological warfare."
In the United States, White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett called the video "a cruel reminder of Hamas' terror."
"The war in Gaza would stop tomorrow, and the suffering of Gazans would end... if Hamas agreed to release the hostages," Savett said in a statement.
The Hostage Families Forum campaign group, meanwhile, reiterated its calls for the hostages' release.
"One year after the first and only deal, it's clear to everyone: returning the hostages is only possible through a deal," it said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
United States
Hostage
Gaza
Next
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers
World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28
Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28
Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27
Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27
Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:39
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:39
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:57
On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough
Lebanon News
04:57
On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
0
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
0
World News
04:17
New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors
World News
04:17
New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
4
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
6
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
7
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
8
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More