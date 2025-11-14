US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-11-2025 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US and several Arab states urge &#39;swift adoption&#39; of UN Gaza resolution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey called Friday for the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt a U.S. resolution endorsing Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the countries said in a joint statement, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption."

Russia has proposed a competing draft text on Gaza.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Arab

States

Adoption

UN

Gaza

Resolution

LBCI Next
Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13

Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13

Hamas, Islamic Jihad say to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13

Turkey says Gaza stabilization force must guarantee lasting ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

European leaders say Russia-Ukraine frontline should be 'starting point' for talks

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

British couple detained in Afghanistan freed by Taliban: Officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More