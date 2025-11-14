News
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-11-2025 | 11:09
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey called Friday for the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt a U.S. resolution endorsing Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.
"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the countries said in a joint statement, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption."
Russia has proposed a competing draft text on Gaza.
AFP
