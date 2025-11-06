Lebanese caving expert downplays impact of Jeita Grotto incident

Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 10:52
High views
Lebanese caving expert downplays impact of Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanese caving expert downplays impact of Jeita Grotto incident

The head of the Lebanese Caving Club, Johnny Tawk, said that filming inside Jeita Grotto does not harm the site, adding that the club had requested the current municipality to allow visitors to take photos.

Speaking to LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” program, Tawk acknowledged that Jeita Grotto has suffered irreparable damage over the years due to past projects, including the installation of a walkway and lighting systems that negatively affected the cave’s structure.

He explained that while some effects of the recent pre-wedding party inside the grotto can be assessed within hours, other types of damage—such as those caused by loud noise—are harder to detect immediately.

Tawk highlighted that foreign explorers never ventured beyond 1,500 meters into Jeita Grotto, noting that it was Lebanese cavers who discovered and developed the site.

He added that events had been held in Jeita Grotto in the past, but always under strict conditions designed to protect Lebanon’s natural landmark.

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Eighth phase of voluntary Syrian refugee return launched from Tripoli
LBCI Previous

