UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats

15-11-2025 | 02:11
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats

The U.N. Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, diplomats said.
Last week, the Americans launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on the ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.
The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have called for the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt the resolution.
AFP
LBCI Previous

