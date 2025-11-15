The U.N. Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, diplomats said.

Last week, the Americans launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on the ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.

The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have called for the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt the resolution.

AFP