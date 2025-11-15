News
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-11-2025 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats
The U.N. Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, diplomats said.
Last week, the Americans launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on the ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.
The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have called for the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt the resolution.
AFP
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Previous
