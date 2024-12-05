News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 44,580 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 48 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,739 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War
Death
Toll
Gaza
Health
Ministry
Israel
Next
Qatar resumes Gaza mediation: Source with knowledge of talks to AFP
Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 44,532
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 44,532
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-03
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 44,502
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-03
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 44,502
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar resumes Gaza mediation: Source with knowledge of talks to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar resumes Gaza mediation: Source with knowledge of talks to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Amnesty report says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Amnesty report says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
0
World News
2024-08-11
Greece evacuates historic town of Marathon due to wildfire
World News
2024-08-11
Greece evacuates historic town of Marathon due to wildfire
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
2
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
4
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
6
Lebanon News
12:34
Hezbollah aims to rebuild longer term despite Israeli blows, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
12:34
Hezbollah aims to rebuild longer term despite Israeli blows, sources tell Reuters
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks
8
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More