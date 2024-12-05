War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry

2024-12-05 | 05:57
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 44,580 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 48 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,739 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
