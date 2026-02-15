News
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2026 | 04:29
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday
Gaza's civil defense agency reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people since dawn on Sunday, while a military official said the attacks were carried out in response to violations of the ceasefire.
The agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, said one strike hit a tent of displaced people in northern Gaza and another targeted an area in southern Gaza.
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
civil
defense
Israeli
strikes
since
Sunday
