Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2026 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday

Gaza's civil defense agency reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people since dawn on Sunday, while a military official said the attacks were carried out in response to violations of the ceasefire.

The agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, said one strike hit a tent of displaced people in northern Gaza and another targeted an area in southern Gaza.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

civil

defense

Israeli

strikes

since

Sunday

LBCI Next
Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament
Israeli airstrikes kill 9 in Gaza, including tent camp, Palestinian officials say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-22

Gaza civil defense says 21 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-22

Gaza civil defense says seven killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-04

Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:45

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48

Israeli airstrikes kill 9 in Gaza, including tent camp, Palestinian officials say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-14

MSF suspends some Gaza hospital work over presence of gunmen, suspected weapons transfers, group says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-05

Brazilian President: I told Trump we are interested in joining the Board of Peace if it focuses on Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-14

US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
World News
03:15

Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
World News
03:12

Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More