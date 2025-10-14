Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

14-10-2025 | 03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry issued a clarification following reports circulating on social media and in the press regarding the temporary suspension of Tannourine bottled water sales due to contamination concerns.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the decision, issued under Resolution No. 1931/1 dated October 13, 2025, was signed by the acting minister because the health minister was outside the country at the time.

The ministry said it is responsibly following up on the testing of additional Tannourine water samples currently available in the market and is awaiting final laboratory results before taking any further action.

It added that the ministry has begun collecting and testing samples from bottled water produced by several other companies to verify their safety and quality.

The statement affirmed that the suspension imposed on Tannourine will be lifted immediately once the company takes all necessary corrective measures to ensure the safety and quality of its water.

The ministry reiterated its firm commitment to protecting the health of Lebanese citizens while preserving the reputation of Lebanese companies that adhere to public health standards.

