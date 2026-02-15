News
Israeli airstrikes kill 9 in Gaza, including tent camp, Palestinian officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2026 | 03:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes kill 9 in Gaza, including tent camp, Palestinian officials say
At least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in northern and southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian civil defense and health officials said.
Medics said an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment housing displaced families killed at least four people, while health officials said another strike killed five in Khan Younis in the south.
An Israeli military official said Israel Defense Forces were striking Hamas "terrorists" in response to "a violation (on Saturday) in Beit Hanoun where terrorists emerged from a tunnel east of the yellow line".
The official called Sunday's strikes "precise" and in line with international law, and said Hamas had committed more than six violations of an October ceasefire, including deploying east of the "Yellow Line" agreed under the ceasefire to demarcate Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas.
Reuters
