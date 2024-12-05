Hamas says Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act'

2024-12-05
Hamas says Amnesty &#39;genocide&#39; report shows world needs &#39;to act&#39;
Hamas says Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act'

Palestinian militant group Hamas, at war with Israel in Gaza, on Thursday said a report by Amnesty International accusing Israel of "genocide" in the Palestinian territory was a call for world action.

The report is "a new message to the international community... on the need to act to bring an end to this genocide that has lasted for more than 400 days" the group said in a statement.


