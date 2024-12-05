News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05 | 10:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act'
Palestinian militant group Hamas, at war with Israel in Gaza, on Thursday said a report by Amnesty International accusing Israel of "genocide" in the Palestinian territory was a call for world action.
The report is "a new message to the international community... on the need to act to bring an end to this genocide that has lasted for more than 400 days" the group said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Amnesty
Genocide
Report
Act
World
Next
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Amnesty report says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Amnesty report says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21
World reacts to the ICC warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21
World reacts to the ICC warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:50
Israel's foreign ministry calls Amnesty accusation of genocide in Gaza 'entirely false'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:50
Israel's foreign ministry calls Amnesty accusation of genocide in Gaza 'entirely false'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar resumes Gaza mediation: Source with knowledge of talks to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar resumes Gaza mediation: Source with knowledge of talks to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
0
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance across multiple locations
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance across multiple locations
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli army fires warning shots to prevent Hezbollah movement near Kfarkela, South Lebanon: Walla reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli army fires warning shots to prevent Hezbollah movement near Kfarkela, South Lebanon: Walla reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
4
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
5
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
7
Variety and Tech
14:34
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
Variety and Tech
14:34
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
15:17
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Middle East News
15:17
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More