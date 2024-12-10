White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-10 | 14:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House&#39;s Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal

The Biden administration sees increased energy towards a Gaza ceasefire deal after hostilities were tamped down between Israel and Lebanon, said U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York on Tuesday.

U.S. officials will be deployed to the region in the weeks ahead for focused conversations about bringing Israeli hostages home and ending fighting as well as managing the situation in Syria, he said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Syria

Gaza

Biden Administration

Ceasefire

Hostages

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say
Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04

Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza civil defense says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24

Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09

Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09

Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli airstrike on Batouliyeh kills three, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More