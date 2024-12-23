News
Health ministry in Gaza says 58 killed in 24 hours
2024-12-23 | 07:56
The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that 58 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 45,317.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 107,713 people have been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.
AFP
