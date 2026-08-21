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Bitcoin jumps over 5% for third day on US crypto policy hopes
World News
21-08-2026 | 05:00
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Bitcoin jumps over 5% for third day on US crypto policy hopes
Bitcoin surged more than five percent Friday for the third straight day, boosted by optimism over U.S. cryptocurrency legislation and the U.S. Treasury's surprise move to buy back more of its own bonds, which fuelled a shift to riskier assets.
The world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value climbed 6.6 percent to $77,472.44, its highest level since May, and is up more than 20 percent since Wednesday.
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