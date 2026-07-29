The Israeli army said Hezbollah launched an explosive drone overnight Wednesday targeting an Israeli engineering vehicle in the Ali al-Taher Hill area, located in the security zone established in South Lebanon.



In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Ella Waweya said no Israeli soldiers were injured in the attack.



The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of committing a "serious breach" of the ceasefire agreement and said its forces would continue operating in the Ali al-Taher area.



The military added that it would not allow what it described as terrorist operatives in the area to strengthen their presence or carry out attacks against Israeli forces.