Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone

Lebanon News
29-07-2026 | 07:25
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Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon&#39;s security zone
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Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone

The Israeli army said Hezbollah launched an explosive drone overnight Wednesday targeting an Israeli engineering vehicle in the Ali al-Taher Hill area, located in the security zone established in South Lebanon.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Ella Waweya said no Israeli soldiers were injured in the attack.

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of committing a "serious breach" of the ceasefire agreement and said its forces would continue operating in the Ali al-Taher area.

The military added that it would not allow what it described as terrorist operatives in the area to strengthen their presence or carry out attacks against Israeli forces.

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South Lebanon

Security

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