About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP

2025-01-14
About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP
About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP

Two Palestinian sources close to Hamas told AFP on Tuesday that Israel would release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first stage of a Gaza truce deal in exchange for 33 hostages.

"Israel will release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including several with lengthy sentences," one of the two sources said. An Israeli government official said that "several hundred prisoners will be released" as part of the first phase of the deal.



AFP
 
