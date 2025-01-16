Iran's supreme leader hails Palestinian 'resistance' after truce deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s supreme leader hails Palestinian &#39;resistance&#39; after truce deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's supreme leader hails Palestinian 'resistance' after truce deal

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday hailed Palestinian "resistance" after a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Tehran-backed Hamas was announced.

"Today, the world realized that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance forced the Zionist regime to retreat," a post on his account on X said, adding that Israel was "defeated."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iran

Supreme Leader

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal
China says welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:45

Iran Guards hail Gaza ceasefire as 'victory' for Palestinians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-07

Iran's Supreme Leader says continued resistance in Lebanon and Gaza 'will lead to victory'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

EU announces 120 mln euros in Gaza aid after ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Health ministry in Gaza says 81 killed in 24 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

EU announces 120 mln euros in Gaza aid after ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:53

Senior Hamas leader denies Israel claim group backtracking on ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Russia says hopes Gaza ceasefire will 'stabilize' situation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Lebanon's presidential election: MPs react following first round of voting, second round anticipated

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Israel's military claims it struck Hezbollah arms truck in south Lebanon: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Israeli forces advance into Bint Jbeil, block key road linking Aitaroun and Aainata, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Lebanon's political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

MP Adib Abdel Massih joins Kataeb Party bloc ahead of consultations: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More