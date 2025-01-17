Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office

The release of hostages held in Gaza since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel is expected to begin on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.

"Subject to the approval of the cabinet and the government and the implementation of the agreement, the release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, with the hostages expected to be released as early as Sunday," the office said in a statement.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hostages

Israel

Release

LBCI Next
Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation
Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Israel's president says Gaza deal 'right move' to bring hostages back

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Qatar's PM confirms 33 Israeli hostages to be released in first phase of truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Gaza deal includes six-week initial ceasefire phase, release of hostages: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Israel and Hamas near potential deal to release 33 hostages: The Jerusalem Post reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:38

Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:50

Trump says ceasefire 'would've never happened' without his team

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13

G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank as Israel's military operations intensify

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib meets French and Belarusian Ambassadors, welcomes new UNFPA representative

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

UAE delegation in Beirut to arrange reopening of embassy after three-year closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanon's Civil Defense recovers bodies following Israeli strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More