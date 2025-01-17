News
Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office
The release of hostages held in Gaza since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel is expected to begin on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
"Subject to the approval of the cabinet and the government and the implementation of the agreement, the release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, with the hostages expected to be released as early as Sunday," the office said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Hostages
Israel
Release
Next
Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation
Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official
Previous
