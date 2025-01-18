Hamas outlines mechanism for hostage exchanges under ceasefire agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18 | 04:10
High views
Hamas outlines mechanism for hostage exchanges under ceasefire agreement
0min
Hamas outlines mechanism for hostage exchanges under ceasefire agreement

Hamas stated that the mechanism for releasing Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement will depend on the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel agrees to release. 

The group announced on Saturday that the detainees' lists will be published before each exchange day, adhering to an agreed-upon process outlined in the ceasefire terms.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ceasefire

Agreement

Israel

Hostages

Release

Hamas says Israel 'failed to achieve its aggressive goals' in Gaza
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
