Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says

The next group of Gaza hostages to be released under a ceasefire agreement with Israel will be freed on Saturday; a senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday after the initial release of three women.

"The release of the second batch of Israeli prisoners (hostages) will take place on the evening of next Saturday, the seventh day from the start of the ceasefire agreement," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hostage

Hamas

Israel

LBCI Next
Mediator Qatar says Gaza ceasefire begins: Statement
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17

Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Israel's PM says freed Gaza hostages 'have been through hell'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:03

Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri meets Norway's FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details

LBCI
World News
11:55

President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14

Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06

Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12

Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More