Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19 | 13:12
Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says
The next group of Gaza hostages to be released under a ceasefire agreement with Israel will be freed on Saturday; a senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday after the initial release of three women.
"The release of the second batch of Israeli prisoners (hostages) will take place on the evening of next Saturday, the seventh day from the start of the ceasefire agreement," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Hostage
Hamas
Israel
