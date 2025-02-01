Bus with released Palestinians reaches West Bank town: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-02-2025 | 05:17
High views
Bus with released Palestinians reaches West Bank town: AFP
0min
Bus with released Palestinians reaches West Bank town: AFP

A bus carrying Palestinian prisoners arrived at the West Bank town of Beitunia where the inmates disembarked after they were freed from Ofer prison on Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.

The inmates departed from the Israeli prison in the occupied West Bank after three Israeli hostages were handed over by Hamas in Gaza in a fourth such exchange agreed under the ceasefire deal.

An AFP correspondent reported that the bus had reached Beitunia near Ramallah where prisoners disembarked and were greeted by cheering crowds of relatives.


AFP
 
