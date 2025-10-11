Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

11-10-2025 | 08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon&#39;s Qalaouiyeh
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

An Israeli airstrike targeted on Saturday a vehicle in Qalaouiyeh in Bint Jbeil district.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strike

Target

Vehicle

South Lebanon

Qalaouiyeh

Bint Jbeil

