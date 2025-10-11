News
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
Lebanon News
11-10-2025 | 08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
An Israeli airstrike targeted on Saturday a vehicle in Qalaouiyeh in Bint Jbeil district.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Strike
Target
Vehicle
South Lebanon
Qalaouiyeh
Bint Jbeil
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
