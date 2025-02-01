News
Rafah crossing reopens for first time since May to allow Palestinian patients to enter Egypt
01-02-2025
The Rafah border crossing, the main entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory, reopened on Saturday for the first time since May 2024 to allow Palestinian patients to cross over from Gaza to Egypt to receive medical treatment, live television footage showed.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Rafah
Crossing
Palestinian
Patients
Egypt
Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
0
World News
2024-11-06
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
World News
2024-11-06
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
0
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Syria Islamist rebel leader says goal is to 'overthrow' Assad
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Syria Islamist rebel leader says goal is to 'overthrow' Assad
