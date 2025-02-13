Israel says rocket fired from Gaza fell into Palestinian territory

13-02-2025 | 11:49
Israel says rocket fired from Gaza fell into Palestinian territory
Israel says rocket fired from Gaza fell into Palestinian territory

The Israeli military said Thursday it had "identified" a rocket fired from inside Gaza, which fell back to earth within the Palestinian territory during a fragile ceasefire agreement.

"A few minutes ago, a rocket launch was identified in the Gaza Strip. The rocket fell inside the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said in a statement before later announcing separately it "struck the launcher from which the rocket launch was identified in the Gaza Strip."


AFP
 
