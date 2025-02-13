News
Israel says rocket fired from Gaza fell into Palestinian territory
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-02-2025 | 11:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says rocket fired from Gaza fell into Palestinian territory
The Israeli military said Thursday it had "identified" a rocket fired from inside Gaza, which fell back to earth within the Palestinian territory during a fragile ceasefire agreement.
"A few minutes ago, a rocket launch was identified in the Gaza Strip. The rocket fell inside the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said in a statement before later announcing separately it "struck the launcher from which the rocket launch was identified in the Gaza Strip."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rocket
Gaza
Palestinian
Territory
Next
Palestinian sources close to talks report progress in ending Gaza truce crisis
Hamas calls for 'solidarity marches' worldwide against plans to displace Gazans
Previous
