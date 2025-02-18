Israel campaign group names six Gaza hostages to be freed Saturday

Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum published the names Tuesday of six Israelis held in Gaza due to be released on Saturday under a fragile Israel-Hamas truce deal.



"The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomes with profound joy the return of Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu this Saturday," the group said in a statement, after Israel and Hamas confirmed that six hostages would be freed.







AFP