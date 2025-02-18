Israel campaign group names six Gaza hostages to be freed Saturday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-02-2025 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel campaign group names six Gaza hostages to be freed Saturday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel campaign group names six Gaza hostages to be freed Saturday

Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum published the names Tuesday of six Israelis held in Gaza due to be released on Saturday under a fragile Israel-Hamas truce deal.

"The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomes with profound joy the return of Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu this Saturday," the group said in a statement, after Israel and Hamas confirmed that six hostages would be freed.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Campaign

Group

Gaza

Hostages

Free

LBCI Next
Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Minister
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

Israel says received names of hostages to be freed Saturday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-07

Hamas releases names of three hostages to be freed Saturday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24

Hostage forum confirms names of Israel captive soldiers to be freed Saturday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

Hamas releases names of Israeli hostages to be released on Saturday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34

Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33

Hamas says will hand over bodies of four hostages to Israel Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18

Egypt says 50 fuel trucks to enter Gaza per day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Israel requests to maintain presence at five points in south Lebanon until February 28, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Israel detains three citizens in southern Lebanon, continues demolitions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More