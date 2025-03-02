News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt says Gaza reconstruction plan ready, will intensify efforts for phase two
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-03-2025 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egypt says Gaza reconstruction plan ready, will intensify efforts for phase two
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday the Egyptian Gaza reconstruction plan, that ensures Palestinians remain in their land, is ready and will be presented to the emergency Arab summit on March 4.
Arab states who were swift to reject President Donald Trump's plan for the U.S. to take control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians are scrambling to agree on a diplomatic offensive to counter the idea.
The Egyptian counter reconstruction plan, according to Abdelatty, will not be purely Egyptian or Arab but will gain international support and funding to ensure its successful implementation.
"We will hold intensive talks with major donor countries once the plan is adopted at the upcoming Arab summit," Abdelatty said in a presser with the European Union Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.
Abdelatty said Europe’s role, especially in the economic aspect of rebuilding the war-torn enclave, is critical.
Asked about the second phase of the ceasefire deal, Abdelatty said Egypt will continue its intensive efforts to ensure the ceasefire is maintained and negotiations for the second phase can begin.
He stressed the importance of safely executing the ceasefire agreement signed in January, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring its proper implementation.
"The first phase has concluded successfully, and now we must shift to discussions on the second phase, which is key to sustaining the ceasefire," he said.
"Naturally, it will be difficult, but with goodwill and political determination, it can be achieved."
Abdelatty said that following the emergency Arab summit, there will be an urgent ministerial meeting in Saudi Arabia for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, where foreign ministers will push for the summit's outcomes to be presented globally.
"We will ensure that the results of the Arab summit are presented to the world in the best possible way," Abdelatty added.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Badr Abdelatty
Gaza
Reconstruction
Arab Summit
Donald Trump
Next
Gaza civil defense reports Israeli 'artillery shelling' in south
Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Egypt says ready to host Gaza reconstruction conference
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Egypt says ready to host Gaza reconstruction conference
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Egypt says Israel backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Egypt says Israel backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49
Islamic Jihad says Israel bears responsibility for 'sabotaging' Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49
Islamic Jihad says Israel bears responsibility for 'sabotaging' Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Gaza health ministry says four killed, six wounded in Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Gaza health ministry says four killed, six wounded in Israeli attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16
Israel's military says struck suspects planting 'explosive device' in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16
Israel's military says struck suspects planting 'explosive device' in north Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Hamas says Israel 'bears responsibility' for hostages' fate
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Hamas says Israel 'bears responsibility' for hostages' fate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-01
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel
Lebanon News
2025-03-01
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million
2
Middle East News
06:10
Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report
Middle East News
06:10
Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report
3
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
4
Lebanon News
07:44
Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding
Lebanon News
07:44
Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding
5
Lebanon News
09:33
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit
Lebanon News
09:33
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit
6
Lebanon News
11:43
Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti
Lebanon News
11:43
Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More