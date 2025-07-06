Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-07-2025 | 07:50
High views
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster

Israeli negotiators were headed to Qatar on Sunday for indirect talks with Hamas seeking a Gaza truce and hostage release deal, Israel's Kan public broadcaster said.

"The negotiating team left for Doha for proximity talks on the remaining points of contention with Hamas," Kan said on its website.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Doha

Qatar

