Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-03-2025 | 13:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis will resume attacks on Israeli shipping if aid supplies to Gaza do not resume in four days, the rebels' leader said Friday.

"If the Israeli enemy continues after the first four days to prevent the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip... then we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised address.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Yemen

Houthis

Attacks

Aid

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-16

Yemen's Houthis to persist attacks if Gaza ceasefire breached

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-13

Yemen's Houthis threaten new attacks if Gazans displaced

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Yemen's Houthis say freed detained ship's crew after Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:59

Israeli military says strikes militants planting explosive in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-02

Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-02

Israel's former Defense Minister Gallant quits parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:08

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More