Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany

10-03-2025 | 06:57
Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany

The German government said Monday that Israel's decision to halt aid deliveries and cut off the electricity supply to Gaza could prompt a fresh humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Referring to the decision to stop aid, foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer said Gaza was "again threatened with a food shortage" and that cutting off of electricity was "unacceptable and not compatible with (Israel's) obligations under international law."


AFP
 
