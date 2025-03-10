Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-03-2025
High views
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy

Israel is actively encouraging U.N. agencies and other aid groups to take over the work of the U.N. Palestinian relief agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, Israel's ambassador said on Monday, after banning the agency on Israeli territory in January.

"We, the State of Israel, are working to find substitute to the act, to the work of UNRWA inside Gaza," Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told reporters.

He declined to give specifics but said Israel was "encouraging the U.N. agencies and NGOs to take over each one in its own field that they specialize in."



Reuters
 
