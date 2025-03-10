News
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-03-2025 | 13:14
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy
Israel is actively encouraging U.N. agencies and other aid groups to take over the work of the U.N. Palestinian relief agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, Israel's ambassador said on Monday, after banning the agency on Israeli territory in January.
"We, the State of Israel, are working to find substitute to the act, to the work of UNRWA inside Gaza," Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told reporters.
He declined to give specifics but said Israel was "encouraging the U.N. agencies and NGOs to take over each one in its own field that they specialize in."
Reuters
