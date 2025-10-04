Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-10-2025 | 02:27
High views
Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal
Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal

Gaza's civil defense agency said Saturday that Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City despite U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal to end bombardments after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal.

"It was a very violent night, during which the (Israeli army) carried out dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump's call to halt the bombing," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal, whose agency is a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, added that 20 homes were destroyed in the overnight bombardments.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Strikes

Donald Trump

Israel

Global Sumud Flotilla detainees held in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison under harsh conditions
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
