Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

17-11-2025 | 13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

A recent social media rumor linking the Lebanese coffee chain ‘’Stories’’ to Hezbollah financing has been debunked.

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, a U.S. Treasury Department delegation held meetings with Lebanese officials to review the financial sector, money transfers, anti-money laundering measures, and compliance with sanctions laws, particularly those related to Hezbollah.

Following the visit, unverified reports circulated online suggesting that the delegation had questioned the coffee chain, ‘’Stories,’’ over alleged ties to the group. Some claims went further, saying the U.S. requested the closure of its branches.

U.S. embassy sources told LBCI that no such request was made, and the coffee chain does not appear on any official U.S. sanctions lists, including OFAC.

The company itself denied receiving any official notification and confirmed that it is owned by Lebanese and American investors.

The incident highlights how quickly unverified information can spread in Lebanon and underscores the reputational risks for businesses when allegations related to sanctions and terrorism financing are reported without evidence.

