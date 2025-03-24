Germany says Gaza civilian deaths 'extremely worrying'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-03-2025 | 07:28
High views
Germany says Gaza civilian deaths &#39;extremely worrying&#39;
Germany says Gaza civilian deaths 'extremely worrying'

Germany said on Monday that civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip were "extremely worrying" as Israel's military presses a renewed assault on Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

"It is now very clear that we must quickly return to negotiations and to the ceasefire that was in place," foreign ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said in Berlin.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Gaza

Civilian

Deaths

War

