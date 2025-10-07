The Holy See Press Office announced at 1 p.m. Beirut time (noon Rome time) the official dates for the apostolic visit of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to Lebanon.



“In response to the invitation of the President of the Republic and the Lebanese ecclesiastical authorities, the Holy Father will undertake an apostolic visit to Lebanon from November 30 to December 2,” the statement read.



The Vatican added that the detailed program of the papal visit will be announced at a later date.