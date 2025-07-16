News
Trump to meet Qatar's PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal: Report
16-07-2025 | 01:09
Trump to meet Qatar's PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal: Report
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Wednesday to discuss negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire deal, Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X.
Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the conflict.
Reuters
