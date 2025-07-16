Trump to meet Qatar's PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal: Report

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-07-2025 | 01:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to meet Qatar&#39;s PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal: Report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to meet Qatar's PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Wednesday to discuss negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire deal, Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X.

Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the conflict.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Qatar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani

Gaza

Ceasefire

France says UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

Starmer to meet Trump on private Scotland trip this month: PM's office

LBCI
World News
2025-05-02

Canada's PM says to meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday

LBCI
World News
2025-05-15

South Africa's president to visit US next week to meet Trump

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:39

France says UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished: UNRWA

LBCI
Middle East News
04:45

UN: Killings and attacks against Palestinians escalate in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14

Hamas says Netanyahu 'unwilling' to reach Gaza truce deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Rome: Iran media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14

From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More