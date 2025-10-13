Trump meets Palestinian president Abbas at Egypt summit

13-10-2025 | 12:24
Trump meets Palestinian president Abbas at Egypt summit
Trump meets Palestinian president Abbas at Egypt summit

U.S. President Donald Trump met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas at a summit on Gaza in Egypt on Monday, with the pair shaking hands in their first encounter in eight years.

Trump and Abbas spoke for several seconds, before the US leader held his hand and then gave a thumbs up to the cameras at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

French President Emmanuel Macron escorted Abbas to the podium to meet Trump.

AFP

