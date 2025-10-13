'We have peace in the Middle East,' Trump tells Gaza summit

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 13:21
&#39;We have peace in the Middle East,&#39; Trump tells Gaza summit
'We have peace in the Middle East,' Trump tells Gaza summit

U.S. President Donald Trump declared "peace in the Middle East" Monday after world leaders at a summit in Egypt signed a declaration as the guarantors of a Gaza deal aimed at ending two years of war.

"Together we have achieved what everybody said was impossible. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East," Trump said in a speech to fellow leaders.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

peace

Middle

East,'

Trump

tells

summit

Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
