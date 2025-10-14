Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 12,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 9,000, and gas decreased by LBP 13,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,436,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,476,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,351,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000