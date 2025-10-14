Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

Lebanon Economy
14-10-2025 | 03:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 12,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 9,000, and gas decreased by LBP 13,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,436,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,476,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,351,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Decrease

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-10

Fuel prices in Lebanon drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-19

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-12

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-10

Fuel prices in Lebanon drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-07

Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Syrian injured in Israeli airstrike on Meiss El Jabal, health center reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:41

US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More