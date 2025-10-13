News
Israel frees 1,968 inmates as part of Gaza ceasefire deal: Prison service
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025
Israel frees 1,968 inmates as part of Gaza ceasefire deal: Prison service
The Israeli prison service said Monday it had freed nearly 2,000 mostly Palestinian detainees as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
It said in a statement that "1,968 terrorists were transferred from several prisons across the country to the Ofer and Ktziot prisons".
"After the conclusion of the necessary activities in the prisons and the approval of political authorities, all the terrorists were released from the Ofer prison to (the West Bank) and East Jerusalem, and from the Ktziot prison to Kerem Shalom," it added, referring to one of the crossings into the Gaza Strip.
AFP
