Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Cardinal brings aid to Gaza after Israeli strike on Catholic church
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-07-2025 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cardinal brings aid to Gaza after Israeli strike on Catholic church
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the highest ranking Catholic official in Jerusalem, entered Gaza on Friday to bring humanitarian aid and comfort to victims of Israel's strike on the sole Catholic church of the Palestinian enclave.
Three people died and several were injured in the strike on the Holy Family Church compound in Gaza City a day earlier. Photos released by the church showed its roof had been hit close to the main cross, scorching the stone facade, and that windows had been broken.
The church has offered shelter to hundreds of Palestinians since the start of Israel's military campaign against Hamas in the enclave in October 2023, following the group's deadly attack on Israel.
In an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera daily, Pizzaballa said a Catholic presence would remain in Gaza "whatever happens," and expressed doubts about Israel's comments that the strike was a mistake.
"We are not a target. They say it was an error. Even if everybody here believes it wasn't," the cardinal said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Cardinal
Aid
Gaza
Israeli
Strike
Catholic
Church
