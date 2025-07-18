Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike: Vatican

18-07-2025 | 08:02
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike: Vatican
Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike: Vatican

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo on Friday, the Vatican said, a day after an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic church killed three people and injured several more.

During the call, the pope renewed his appeal for a ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza, and expressed his concern over the "dramatic" humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, a Vatican statement said.

Leo also stressed the urgent need to protect places of worship, the faithful, and all people in the Palestinian territories and Israel, the statement added.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Netanyahu

Pope Leo

Gaza

Church

Strike

Vatican

