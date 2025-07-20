Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-07-2025 | 07:00
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church

Pope Leo called for an end to the 'barbarity of war' on Sunday as he spoke of his profound pain over an Israeli strike on the sole Catholic church in Gaza.

Three people died and several were injured, including the parish priest, in the strike on the Holy Family Church compound in Gaza City on Thursday. Photos show its roof has been hit close to the main cross, scorching the stone facade, and shattering windows.

"I appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, of indiscriminate use of force and forced displacement of the population," he said.

Reuters
